Hundreds gather to show solidarity with Minneapolis at Sacramento rally

The protest is organized by Black Lives Matter. Many protesters held signs, some that read 'I can't breathe.'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than one hundred people are attending a protest in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood as a way to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across the country, after the death of Geroge Floyd in police custody.

The rally started Friday evening outside Oak Park Market. Many protesters held signs that read "I can't breathe."

"We're out here with solidarity with Minneapolis right now but we are also there for the lives taken locally," Black Lives Matter organizer Tanya Faison told ABC10. "If it was us that did that to someone we'd be in jail."

George Floyd died after being pinned for minutes beneath Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee on Monday. The deadly arrest was caught on video and shows the officer kneeling on the man's neck as Floyd begs for help, saying "I cannot breathe."

Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Three officers involved in Floyd's arrest are under investigation and he anticipates charges against them as well.

Floyd's death sparked protests not just in Minneapolis, but across the country.

"George was murdered by the Minneapolis Police Department with a knee on his neck while crying that he couldn't breath," read the Facebook event details of the Black Lives Matter protest planned for Friday night in Oak Park.

The protest will begin at 6 p.m. near the Oak Park Market on 12th Avenue.

"We will be showing solidarity with our comrades on the ground in Minneapolis fighting for justice for George Floyd," Black Lives Matter wrote on Facebook.

With COVID-19 still a concern, the group asks participants wear a mask and hope to practice social distancing.

