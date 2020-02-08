Black Lives Matter protesters march across downtown Sacramento

Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, said Black Lives Matter protesters are demanding for accountability.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Lives Matters protesters marched towards the Sacramento Police Department station on Saturday evening to demand accountability.

Protesters marched from Cesar Chavez Park to the Sacramento Police Department station, chanting phrases such as, "no justice, no peace."

Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, attended the protest to demand for police reform. In 2018, Sacramento police shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun.

"What we've been doing is calling for accountability, day in day out and it won't stop," Stevante Clark said. "When we say, 'no justice, no peace,' that's exactly what we mean. No justice, no peace."

Stevante Clark said his organization, "I am SAC" is holding a day of remembrance on Stephon Clark's birthday August 10, when he would have turned 25.

