SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Lives Matter held a sit-in at the Sacramento Police Department headquarters in another demonstration of frustration over the district attorney’s decision in the Stephon Clark shooting.

Tanya Faison, the founder of the Black Lives Matter Sacramento chapter, said they held the “Occupy the Police Station” protest to put pressure on the police chief to fire officers Jared Robinet and Terrence Mercadal who shot and killed Stephon Clark last March.

The protests is the fourth in as many days since District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced that neither of the officers would be criminally charged in the shooting.

"We don't want to see their faces," Faison said. "It's very triggering and traumatizing. We don't want to see them in our streets."

This is the second time since Shubert’s decision was announced that protesters have gone to police headquarters, located in the 5700 block of Freeport Boulevard. The first time was right after the Clark decision was announced on Saturday, March 2.

On Monday, 84 people were arrested, including journalists and clergy members, during a protest march in East Sacramento.

"We are at a time in history right now that has been building for a really long time," said Dronme Davis, a college student who was at the protest Tuesday night. "Our entire system is drenched in injustice and systemic racism and this is just a recent example of the lives it takes."

