Inaugural 'Blasian March' held in Sacramento to bring communities together

The very first Blasian March happened in New York about three years ago and now they’re happening across the country.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A march was held in Sacramento Saturday with the goal to promote empathy and communication between communities of color.

The inaugural Blasian March was held to uplift both the Black, Asian and Blasian communities. The event was held from 5 to 8 p.m. at 3401 2nd Ave. in Sacramento

“Really refute the narrative, Black versus Asian, I really want to uplift that our communities have always been in solidarity,” said Lee Lo with the Asian American Liberation Network. “While folks would like to put these movements against each other, these movements are interconnected. They are addressing community safety, addressing how our existing infrastructures and systems do not accurately serve communities of color.”

“We're trying to address the gap between our communities and the ways in which systems pit our communities against each other,” said Megan Sapigao with the Asian American Liberation Network.

The march also had a ceremony where performers shared their singing. Family and friends also shared their grief, unveiling a solidarity mural for Darell Richards.

“Whoever came across his path was very blessed to know him. We miss him every day,” said Christine Vang, his mother.

Richards, 19, was a member of the Black and Hmong community who was shot and killed by Sacramento police in 2018 when he was carrying a pellet gun.

“We all make mistakes. We all get to live and learn. My son never got the chance to,” said Vang.

The march moved down Broadway in Sacramento and organizers say this won’t be the last Blasian march.

“We hope that this movement will continue. And this is not a one time thing because Black and Asian unity and solidarity cannot just be accomplished with a one time event but it is really a lifelong commitment," said Lo.

