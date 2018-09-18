Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones during an interview about the shooting in Rancho Cordova called on people to show up to a protest planned by Black Lives Matter.

The protest, which marks six months since Stephon Clark was shot and killed in his backyard by Sacramento Police officers, is in opposition to a three-day statewide law enforcement conference at the convention center.

“We have a planned protest tomorrow at a statewide law enforcement conference down in Sacramento,” Jones said. “I know people have this overwhelming urge to do what they can and not knowing what to do. One of the things you can do is go down there … and show your support for law enforcement while they continue to protest law enforcement.”

Black Lives Matter, Sacramento says it's hosting “Cop Expo Shut Down” where people can listen to guest speakers and raise awareness.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton later said Jones was not trying to call for a “counter-protest,” but instead for community members to show their support for Deputy Mark Stasyuk at the Black Later Matter protest.

“It is neither the intent nor the desire of Sheriff Jones or the Sheriff’s Department to disrupt anyone’s exercise of free speech, no matter how misguided it may be,” Hampton said. “If community members are to respond today, the expectation would be for them to do so in a respectful manner consistent with Deputy Stasyuk’s memory."

The protest is scheduled to run until 5 p.m. at the Sacramento Convention Center.

J Street is currently closed from 10th to 15th Street as well as L Street from 13th to 9th Street.

