SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 11 p.m.

Sacramento Fire Department says the four alarm fire at Blue Diamond has been contained and that the fire is no longer spreading.

The fire is contained to the second floor with heavy smoke on the third floor. About 250 employees were evacuated. According to the Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Captain Keith Wade, three employees had minor injury complaints. One victim was treated and released, and the other two were sent to a local hospital.

According to Cpt. Wade, the injuries appear to be smoke inhalation related.

Fire fighters had responded to this fire around 9:30 p.m. due to a report of fire and smoke at the Blue Diamond factory; an arriving firefighter was said to have seen heavy fire showing from the second floor, which is part of the factory.

Initially, it was a second alarm fire, however, it rose to a four alarm fire and brought in about 115 firefighters.

There is no update available on the cause of the fire, and there are no reports of suspicious activity.

Update: 10:20 p.m.

Per Sacramento Fire Department, the fire at the Blue Diamond factory is now a four alarm fire.

Original story:

Sacramento Fire Department says a fire at the Sacramento Blue Diamond factory is now at a three alarm stage.

The fire is located on the 1800 block of C Street in downtown Sacramento, and, according to the fire department, there are reports of some people needing medical care.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

WATCH MORE: Blue Diamond breaks ground on plant expansion project in Turlock