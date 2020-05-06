Sacramento store owners, local artist paint murals on boarded-up storefronts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you drive down J Street in downtown Sacramento, you will see a murals painted on boarded up storefronts. It's a stark difference from what many of the stores looked like last week before vandalism and looting rocked parts the downtown area.
“Obviously a lot of downtown and many areas have been looted due to protests, which is very unfortunate,” Lillian Southwick Artist said.
With paintbrush in hand, artists remind people who walk by to take a photo with the murals, the message of racial inequality that protesters have been trying to get across, but often time gets drowned out due to looters.
“We wanted to make them look peaceful and presentable and show that we are all here together we just want to make things better regardless of what happened,” Southwick said.
Many artist didn’t want to go on camera and said they want the art to speak for itself.
Kimberly Prince owns Nekter Juice Bar in Midtown and posted a call of action on social media asking for more artists to display their talents on boarded up stores.
“We are just going to meet and try to find these businesses and matched them with the artist that we have talked to,” Prince said.
Prince hopes bringing artist and store owners together will not just bring beauty to the city, but continue the conversation of racial injustice in our society and why black lives matter.
"Using this space as a message of hope, a place to start these conversations that are difficult and to be a positive side of businesses being boarded up,” Prince said.
Follow the conversation on Facebook with Monica Coleman.
READ THE LATEST NEWS ON ABC10:
- Stockton homeless shelter sets aside space for coronavirus-positive men
- Mayor Steinberg said Sacramento curfew could be modified this weekend, but the ACLU demands it end
- St. Francis HS said 'We see you. We here you.' But current, former students of color say otherwise
- Sacramento activist needs two surgeries after being shot with rubber bullets, gas canister during protests
- Vallejo Police officer shoots, kills man after mistaking hammer for gun
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter