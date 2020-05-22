Man rescued after boat crashes into Tower Bridge

The boat operator was rescued from the water after authorities say he lost control of the vessel and collided with a center support structure on the bridge.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Emergency crews were called out to the Sacramento River after a boat reportedly crashed into the Tower Bridge and capsized Friday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, the boat operator was rescued from the water after authorities say he lost control of the vessel and collided with a center support structure on the bridge which ultimately caused the boat to tip.

Rescuers managed to bring both the operator and the boat to shore on the Sacramento side of the river. Authorities tell ABC10 the operator refused treatment and did not suffer serious injuries.

No serious damage was reported to the bridge and authorities were able to get the scene cleared quickly. Units with the Sacramento Fire Department and the West Sacramento Fire Department assisted with this incident.

It is unclear what caused the boat operator to lose control of the vessel. Authorities are still investigating.

