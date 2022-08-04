Boat catches fire in Sacramento delta charring a dock, one acre of vegetation, officials say

The fire started on a boat along Hwy 160 at Steamboat Landing Friday evening before spreading.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire, which officials say started on a boat in the Sacramento delta, destroyed a dock and at least one acre of vegetation Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, firefighters were called to Steamboat Landing in Sacramento County, along Highway 160 Friday around 6 p.m. on reports of a boat fire.

Firefighters found a 70-foot boat on fire after arriving. The fire spread to a dock and at least one acre of vegetation, fire officials say.

Crews with Courtland Fire, Walnut Grove Fire District, Cosumnes Fire District, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the California and Department of Fish and Game and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) all responded to the fire.

While also on the waters after the fire Friday, the CHP says they also found a stolen vehicle in the Sacramento delta. The car was brought out from the water by a tow truck, photos posted by the CHP show.

