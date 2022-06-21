Sacramento Fire: 85-foot boat expected to sink into water after catching fire

Fire officials said that access issues have made extinguishing the blaze improbable.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 85-foot boat is expected to sink into the water after catching fire Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said the boat fire happened near the 2100 block of Garden Highway, and that access issues have made extinguishing the blaze improbable.

In a tweet, the Sacramento Fire Department said the boat is likely going to sink into the Sacramento River.

Fire officials said the Coast Guard and the California Department of Fish and Wildfire have been made aware of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

