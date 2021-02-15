Specialty teams for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office receive body cams

Full deployment of the sheriff office's body cams is expected to be completed by June 2021.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, all specialty units for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office — which include the gang unit, the problem-oriented police team, and homeless outreach team — received body cameras to use immediately.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, this "pilot program approach allows the Sheriff’s Office to study and evaluate the effectiveness, as well as the technology, data storage and best practices." A full rollout of body cameras to the entire department is expected by June 2021.

Last year, Sheriff Scott Jones told ABC10 the department "desperately wants body cameras." Almost all patrol car for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office does have dash cameras.

Earlier this year, a representative for the sheriff's office said the department was approved to purchase body cameras in September 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed the progress of training its officers.

"The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is committed to an ongoing partnership with our community to provide the highest level of service based on trust and transparency," the press release said. "In addition to our in-car camera systems which have been utilized for over a decade, the implementation of the body-worn cameras will allow deputies to document incidents and interactions and obtain evidence during investigations. In terms of evidence collection, body-worn cameras and in-car cameras provide an invaluable record of statements, physical evidence, and timeline of events during crimes in progress and other critical incidents."

READ MORE FROM ABC10: