Body in Sacramento River identified as man who attempted to swim for help after boat broke down

Missing man identified as Ronald Milton Belke Jr.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man recently found in the Sacramento River.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office began searching for a man after he went missing while swimming in the Sacramento River, just north of the Sacramento International Airport.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office after discovering a body in the Sacramento River.

The body was later identified as Ronald Milton Belke Jr., 58. It is believed Belke was in a boat that started experiencing mechanical issues, so he decided to swim to Simard's Boat Dock to get some help, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

Another person was on the boat and watched Belke jump into the river and swim about three-fourths of the way before they went back to working on the mechanical issues. Belke did not appear to be in distress while he was swimming to the dock and was not drinking before he started swimming.

