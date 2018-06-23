The body of an 8-year-old boy has been recovered from the Sacramento River.

The boy was swimming about 10 feet out in the river, near Freeport Boulevard and Cosumnes River Boulevard, when he went under and did not resurface, police said. The depth of the river is approximately 11 feet where the boy was swimming.

Emergency crews were called out around 5:15 p.m. Both Sacramento Fire and Police responded to the scene, as well the dive and rescue team (D.A.R.T). Helicopters were also called in to assist in the search.

Just before 9 p.m., Sacramento Fire said DART team members found the boy’s body in about the same area he was reported to have gone under. The victim has not yet been identified and investigators have not said who the boy was with at the time of the incident.

D.A.R.T. Team members along with members of Sacramento Fire and several other agencies have located the body of the missing 8 year old boy in the Sacramento River near Freeport Blvd / Cosumnes River Blvd. He was discovered near the area he was last reported to be seen. pic.twitter.com/bhGEudyGwO — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 23, 2018

