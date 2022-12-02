Body of a man who drowned in Folsom Lake over the Fourth of July weekend has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Parks says the body of a man who drowned in Folsom Lake over the Fourth of July weekend was found Friday.
According to officials, around 12:44 p.m. the man fell off a jet ski last Saturday in the Granite Bay area of Folsom Lake.
He was not wearing a life jacket, according to authorities.
The name of the man has not been released.
Authorities are warning people to always wear a life jacket as water-related accidents can happen suddenly and rapidly. Several places have life jackets available to the public. See all locations here.
