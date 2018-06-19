A Sacramento woman who was taken to a Japanese internment camp in the 1940's says the viral images of children being separated from their families at the border have brought back memories from spending part of her childhood incarcerated.

“As a parent and grandparent, it just tugs at my heartstrings to see that,” said Christine Umeda.

Umeda was 4-years-old when she and her family were removed from their Sacramento home and taken to an internment camp in 1942. She was the youngest of seven children.

“We were transported to a facility, which they called reception center. It's the initial center while we awaited the permanent facility to be completed," Umeda said.

While she was at the Arboga Assembly Center, located near Marysville, Umeda got pneumonia and had to be taken to the hospital.

"I used to have childhood nightmares, and they were troubling because I remember the picture of me being placed in this panel truck without windows, the door slamming, pitch dark, and screaming," Umeda said.

However, it wasn't till decades later that she learned the trip to the hospital was traumatizing because she was separated from her family during this time.

“They didn't let anyone go with me. I found out I was in there for four days,” she added.

When Umeda found out that part of her history, she immediately thought of her grandkids and what it would be like if they were taken away from their parents.

“It took me a while to deal with my own anger. I knew I was hurt about it, but I don't think I felt comfortable being angry about it until much later,” Umeda said.

Umeda also shared her thoughts about former first lady Laura Bush's column in the Washington Post Sunday.

“The fact that she even spoke up about it and how unjust it was – the thing that she mentioned about the incarceration of the Japanese Americans was just a side bar – but it also spoke to me about the injustice," Umeda said.

© 2018 KXTV