Boy, 5, missing after visit to Sacramento's Tiscornia Beach on Memorial Day

Zion Butler was wearing no shirt, rainbow-colored shorts, and water socks. He was at a pop-up tent with his family, celebrating the holiday when he went missing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are a young boy who was last seen with his family at Tiscornia Beach at the American River in Sacramento around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Zion Jamar Butler was wearing no shirt, rainbow-colored shorts, and water socks. He was at a pop-up tent with his family, celebrating the Memorial Day holiday when he went missing. A photo of Jamar is at the bottom of this article.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies and city police officers have been assisting Sacramento Regional Parks employees in searching for Jamar in Discovery Park.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter