Breast cancer survivors create 'Paint Sacramento Pink' campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two breast cancer survivors, one battling a relapse right now, want others fighting breast cancer to know they are not alone. In doing so, they are painting Sacramento pink as part of their new campaign.

Cheri Andrew is a survivor and a fighter. She's gone up against breast cancer before and now she is in the middle of another battle.

"This is a journey that nobody should go through alone," she said.

11 years ago when Andrew was first diagnosed she says she got lost in the system with insurance issues and had terrible treatment so she turned to a nonprofit in Sacramento for help.

"Albie Aware helped save my life and connect me with the doctors and team that helped save my life and gave me a chance," she explained.

Andrew has joined forces with a friend and fellow survivor, Shanda Pierce, to start her own campaign and awareness organization called Paint Sacramento Pink.

"I was diagnosed a year ago with breast cancer,' Shanda Pierce said. "After I was cancer-free, I just felt a need to give back and I wanted to help other women."

Paint Sacramento Pink's goal is to be a one-stop-shop for people navigating the fight against breast cancer.

They want to help connect men and women to care, support and love during an uncertain and often scary time.

"Our community, there's such a need for mammograms and testing but also a sense of community and not going through this alone," Andrew said.

