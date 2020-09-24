Protests in Sacramento, Placerville after grand jury fails to indict officers in Breonna Taylor case | Live Blog

Protesters in Sacramento and Placerville will take to the streets, Wednesday evening, in response to the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

The jury did announce charges against a former Louisville police officer in the case, but the charges were not for Taylor’s death.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. The charges were for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors. No other officers involved were indicted.

The first protest is set to take place at the Placerville Court House from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Sacramento, two protests are taking place in downtown. The first will happen at Cesar Chavez Plaza starting at 7:30 p.m. and another at Crocker Park beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police serving a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13, 2020. Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, thinking someone was trying to break in because he said the officers did not identify themselves, fired a warning shot with his legally-owned gun. Officers then returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times, killing her.

On April 27, Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved in the shooting. The city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with the family on September 15.

