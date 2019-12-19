SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve driven down Broadway in Sacramento recently, you’ve probably noticed a big piece of history is missing from the corner of 16th Street and Land Park Drive.

The building that housed Dimple and Tower Records was demolished after co-founders John and Dilyn Radakovitz decided to retire and close all seven of their stores earlier in the year. The iconic record store on Broadway was in business for 45 years before shuttering its doors. The building was highly recognizable, too, with colorful murals adorning the brick facade facing outward in all directions.

But all is not lost to history. Another fixture along Broadway corridor, New Helvetia Brewing Co., salvaged several of the bricks in order to give the artwork a second lease on life.

"We wanted to bring these big bricks back and repurpose them in this area because we have an opening to fill and we felt we could fill them with the mural bricks from Tower Records and create homage here at 18th and Broadway, two blocks down from the 26th and Broadway site," said David Gull, founder of New Helvetia Brewing.

Monica Coleman

The brewery posted on their Facebook page about the upcoming project, saying in part, “Broadway is evolving and the building that housed Tower Records, R5 & Dimple Records was recently demolished… With permission from the property owner, we salvaged a truckload of bricks from the building’s mural and look forward to collaborating with Shaun Burner to create a fitting homage to this unique chapter of Sacramento history.”

“Here at New Helvetia, we are a 1925 building built right about the same time the buildings that were just demolished were built,” said Gull.

A definitive plan for the bricks is still in the works.

