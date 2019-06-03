SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento native Brie Larson is starring in a major Marvel blockbuster movie and providing the silver screen debut for Marvel superhero, Captain Marvel.

While Larson got a start in TV with shows like the United States of Tara, she made the transition to the silver screen and has been a figure in movies like "21 Jump Street," "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," and the movie drama "Room."

In an interview with Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the studio was trying to find someone who was “very human and very relatable and "can get into a groove with the audience” for the role.

Larson's abilities captured the attention of Marvel, and the Sacramento native was chosen for the role of Captain Marvel.

FAST FACTS

1. Actor from a young age

Brie Larson did a Reddit Ask Me Anything [AMA] post back in 2013. In the AMA, she talked about acting was something she wanted to do from a young age.

“When I was 3 [sic] I went up to my mom while she was doing dishes and said 'Mom, I know what my dharma is – I’m supposed to be an actor,'" Larson wrote in the Reddit forum.

In the same AMA, she also admitted to having been a “Nintendo lover” her whole life.

2. The Academy Award

In 2016, Larson was the first Sacramento native to take home the Oscar since Tom Hanks' won for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.

Larson won the leading actress Oscar for her performance in "Room."

3. The American Conservatory Theater's [ACT] Young Conservatory

According to ABC News, Larson was the youngest student ever admitted the American Conservatory.

She's recognized as a distinguished alumna along with other celebrities like Winona Ryder and Zendaya.

4. The high school yearbook quote

She personally provided the senior quote for Twitter user @shanannigens

5. She's a singer

Along with being an award-winning actress, Larson is also a singer and songwriter. She released a 13 track album in 2005 called "Finally Out of P.E."

