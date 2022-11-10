Brothers, 'Pinorrito' food truck owners hope to inspire young Filipinos

Pinorrito is described as an exploration of Filipino fusion food with the goal to promote Filipino tastes to a wider audience in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ralph and Randy Imatong are brothers, immigrants and co-owners of Sacramento food truck “Pinorrito.” Both brothers changed their careers, in cell biology and being a licensed pilot, to chase after their common love for food.

The Imatong brothers were born and raised in the Philippines and tell the story of their grandma’s kitchen with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of Filipino business owners.

"One of our main goals, really, when when we set up the company is to help make Filipino foods kind of like mainstream, just like the Chinese food,” said Ralph. “They're very ubiquitous and that's something that we want the Filipino cuisine to be.”

"Pinorrito" is a play on several Tagalog words meaning "fried" and "little Filipino."

Younger brother Randy is the master chef behind these dishes that combine foods like tacos and loaded fries and marry them with food that may be new, like lumpia and sisig. Older brother Ralph handles the business side of things for them.

"We cook our adobo recipe that we have is pretty much what was pretty much the same as what mom and dad and my Lola and Lolo was cooking," said Ralph.

The brothers moved to California as teenagers. Ralph eventually graduated college at UC Davis and Randy became a licensed pilot. They say they were never that close but opening Pinorrito really made their careers and relationship soar.

With Randy's cooking and Ralph's eye for business-- the brothers hope their family business inspires others to explore and share other cultures.

"We can create our stuff and create a business out of it. It's possible, you know, and that's something that hopefully more Filipinos would do," said Ralph.

Ralph says their company is growing and they’re always on the move now that they have several food trucks. Locations and hours can be found on their social media.

