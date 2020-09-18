Bud's Buffet to close after 33 years due to coronavirus pandemic

After serving Sacramento sandwiches for 33 years, Bud's Buffet will be closing on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bud's Buffet served Sacramento sandwiches for nearly 33 years but that ends Friday.

The owners of Bud's Buffet posted on social media to thank customers who visited the restaurant on Thursday.

"We are extremely overwhelmed with your amazing love and support! We are honored to have great customers as you," the social media post says.

Someone started a GoFundMe with the profile name, "We love you Bud's Buffet," to raise funds for the restaurant.

"This family owned business hopes to come back one day but cannot weather the pandemic and is still faced with paying down some utility and rent debt as well as broken window repairs," according to the GoFundMe page.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted Thursday, asking for people to support Bud's Buffet's GoFundMe.

As of publication, the restaurant has raised $1,565 in its crowdfunding campaign.