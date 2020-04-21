SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspected burglar in Rocklin was arrested after taking police on a chase through neighborhoods before being shot by a homeowner in a gated North Highlands community, police officials said.

On Monday evening, the unidentified man allegedly took California Highway Patrol on a chase down I-80 — doing everything he could to evade authorities — after leaving the Rocklin area.

"The suspected driver did go the wrong way on Interstate 80, and at that point we discontinued the pursuit to avoid endangering people's lives," said CHP Officer Greg Zumstein.

CHP eventually caught up with the suspect right before he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a "brush type area along I-80," Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

Right after the crash, officials say the man got out of his vehicle and ran to a nearby housing development, where he was ultimately shot by a homeowner in the area.

"The homeowner felt his life was endangered and fired at least one round at the suspect," Deterding said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. Investigators say there was also a woman inside the car, who was detained right after the crash.

The homeowner who fired the shots was not hurt and is talking with authorities.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Kevin John.

READ MORE ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST COMMUNITY NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits