'Spare The Air' restrictions are in effect for Friday and Saturday

The Sac Metro Air District said the weekend prohibition on burning certain items, including wood and solid fuel, is an effort to curb smoke pollution.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As part of its "Check Before You Burn" initiative to combat hazardous smoke from fires across Sacramento County, the Sac Metro Air District is putting a weekend-long prohibition on burning certain things.

Unless you're lighting a contained fire using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certified fireplace or stove without emitting visible smoke, you could face a first-time fine of $50 — or elect to take and pass a smoke awareness exam.

Smoke from burning logs, wooden stoves and other solid fuel can carry fine particle pollution containing soot, metals, nitrates, sulfates and dust, according to the Sac Metro Air District. Wood burning itself causes over 50% of winter air pollution in Sacramento County.

Only residents who file exemptions with the county will be able to light fires on Friday. Households that can prove financial reasons, or lack of other sources of heat are eligible to be exempted from fines.

Today, Nov. 26, the daily burn status for Sacramento County is Stage 1 - No Burn - Unless Exempt. The air quality forecast for the Sacramento region is 99 AQI – MODERATE.https://t.co/TeRipGnijL pic.twitter.com/XeXi9kwAtg — Sac Metro Air District (@AQMD) November 26, 2021

But on Saturday, even EPA certified utilities will be prohibited from use under the county "Spare The Air" weekend.

Only burning of nonsolid fuel producing less than 35 micrograms per cubic meter of fine particle pollution would be allowed.

Tomorrow, Nov. 27, the daily burn status for Sacramento County is Stage 2 - All Burning Prohibited. The air quality forecast for the Sacramento region is 112 AQI – UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS.https://t.co/TeRipGnijL pic.twitter.com/0djMdOIBIJ — Sac Metro Air District (@AQMD) November 26, 2021

According to the EPA air quality index, smoke producing above 35 micrograms per cubic meter of hazardous fine particles is considered unhealthy for unhealthy for sensitive groups to breath.

Other cities observing the "Spare The Air" weekend include Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova. The initiative applies to both residents and businesses across the county and ends on Sunday.

