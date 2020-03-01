SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To celebrate the kick-off of its new round-trip service to Sacramento International Airport, SacRT is offering riders free bus service throughout the month of January.

Service begins on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, for SacRT's new Route 142 airport express service. Round trip bus rides to Terminals A and B at the Sacramento airport will be available every 20 to 30 minutes, seven days a week.

For the first month of service, SacRT is offering passengers the chance to ride for free until Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Rides start at $1.25 for eligible discounted passengers and $2.50 for non-discount fares. Students in 12th grade or lower ride for free. Passengers can pay via cash, Connect Card, ZipPass Mobile App, or the RydeFreeRT Sticker or Pass.

The service picks up passengers from multiple bus stops throughout Downtown Sacramento.

The new service also sees SacRT partner with Yolobus downtown/airport routes 42A and 42B.

