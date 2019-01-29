SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A report from the California Department of Justice may have Sacramento police revisiting their use of force policies.

Following the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in March, the California Department of Justice independently assessed Sacramento Police Department's use of force policies, training, and practices.

It was a move requested by Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

While the report did praise Sacramento police for their professionalism and commitment to change, it also claimed their use of force policies were "outdated," their internal investigations and training for use of force lacked standardization and rigor, and that there was a lack of systemic information collection and accountability measures.

In total, the DOJ recommended 49 improvements among six different areas.

"Today's report addresses 6 specific areas: use of force priorities, use of force reporting and investigation, use of force training, past officer involved shooting incidents, personnel complaint procedures, community engagement and transparency," addressed CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Among the 49 are recommendations to:

Identify the nature and extent of use of force information the department releases to the public

Consider an outside agency for a role in future use of force investigations and SPD improvements around serious use of force

Guidelines for selecting training instructors with prior performance history being a significant factor for selection

Require a specialized force investigation team or Internal Affairs division to investigate every Officer-involved shooting

Training should prepare officers to encounter and detain people in a way that decreases the need for deadly force applications

Consistenly release information on use of force and other related topics

re-assess and require annual use of force training, emphasizing critical decision making skills

While many recommendations were made, the report did highlight efforts from SPD that were promising like their foot pursuit policy, body camera policy, and their efforts with use of force statistics showing transparency.

The assessment from the DOJ is only the first phase. Assessments for a second a final phase are already underway to cover a sample of non-deadly use of force incidents, a sample of misconduct complaints, the discipline system, prevention of bias, recruitment and hiring, and data management.

