1977 Cadillac left running in garage starts house fire in Sacramento County, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 1977 Cadillac caused a home to catch fire Saturday afternoon in Sacramento County, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Around 12:10 p.m. crews with Sacramento Metro Fire were called to the 5400 block of Marmith Avenue after a two-story home caught fire, officials said.

Firefighters reported heavy fire coming from the home's garage which later extended to the home's attic. No injuries were reported during the firefight which lasted around 30 minutes.

According to fire officials, a 1977 Cadillac was left running in the home's garage for 10 minutes eventually catching fire and spreading to the house.

The fire is under investigation.

