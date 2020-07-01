SACRAMENTO, Calif — "Border stops for people of Iranian descent spark outrage" — It’s headlines like this from Politico that has Iranians across the United States concerned of what’s to come just days after President Donald Trump directed the assassination of Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Dustin Johnson, a civil rights attorney for the Sacramento division of the Council on American–Islamic Relations, told ABC10 that Iranian-Americans are fearful.

“Many of them are citizens of the United States, but they are concerned about being subject to either prolonged detention or overly intrusive interrogations or investigations simply because of their background,” Johnson explained.

RELATED: Pentagon rejects Trump threat to hit Iranian cultural sites

In the streets of Tehran, during Soleimani’s funeral procession, chants of "death to America" could be heard throughout. On television screens across the United States, political pundits pontificate over a potential war with Iran. And across social media, concerns of World War III are being discussed daily.

It is tense times like these that have local families who are fearful for their loved ones calling Johnson for guidance.

"We have been contacted by community members who are planning to travel, or they have family members who are coming back," Johnson said. "They are overseas now and are concerned about what's going to happen when they come back."

Johnson said CAIR-Sacramento plans to launch Know Your Rights presentations to help those looking for answers.

RELATED: Prominent Iranian exile from Sacramento calls Soleimani assassination step toward democracy for Iran

"We have the right to privacy in our country," Johnson said. "You have the right not to incriminate yourself. You don't have to tell them everything about your background, and it might not be that you did anything wrong or criminal."

Johnson says to make sure family members are aware of your travel itinerary, and he suggests also notifying CAIR-Sacramento of your travel plans and going to their website to report any incidents.

In an emergency, Johnson said someone in their office is available to help on a 24/7 basis.

"The issue is you want to be prepared," Johnson said. "You don't want to find out your sister has been detained for three hours at the airport and now you're trying to figure out what to do."

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Chris Thomas.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Iranian exile from Sacramento celebrates Soleimani assassination as step toward democracy for Iran