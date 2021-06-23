Cal Expo hosting Foodieland Night Market over Labor Day weekend

The Foodieland Night Market will have Asian-inspired food and entertainment from over 150 vendors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the State Fair is still in flux, people can have a new food event to look forward to at Cal Expo.

The Foodieland Night Market is coming to Sacramento with over 150 vendors over Labor Day weekend serving up Asian-inspired food and entertainment. According to a press release, the Foodieland Night Market will have a variety of foods, arts, crafts, games and entertainment. There will not only be local food vendors, but dozens of local artists and businesses will have booths for jewelry, clothes, paintings, candles and other things.

The event will also follow COVID-19 safety protocols, meaning masks are required for any non-vaccinated individuals, but Cal Expo highly recommends wearing masks. Guests are also recommended to be fully vaccinated or get a negative COVID-19 test before arriving, per California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines.

In order to limit overcrowding, Foodieland will have staggered entry times. When people purchase tickets, they will have to choose the time they want to enter the market.

Make it a summer to remember with #FoodieLand Night Market this labor day weekend, Sept 3-6. Featuring over 150 vendors, you’ll experience a variety of amazing foods and drinks, arts, crafts, games, and live entertainment! Tickets are $5. https://t.co/TMA7zGKe7n pic.twitter.com/p9EsitN8UU — #CAStateFair (@CAStateFair) June 23, 2021

Foodieland Night Market hours:

Friday, September 3: 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 4: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 5: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, September 6: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and must be purchased online prior to the event. Children under the age of five will be able to enter for free and parking will be $10. There is also early bird pricing of $3 for people wanting to go right at 3 p.m. on the Friday it opens.

To get tickets to the Foodieland Night Market, click HERE.