SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are evacuating homeless people behind Cal Expo because of a grass fire in the area.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department on Twitter, the two alarm grass fire is located along the lower American River Parkway and in a heavy vegetation area.

There have been no reports of injuries.

