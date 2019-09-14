SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are evacuating homeless people behind Cal Expo because of a grass fire in the area.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department on Twitter, the two alarm grass fire is located along the lower American River Parkway and in a heavy vegetation area.  

There have been no reports of injuries. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

FREE ABC10 APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter