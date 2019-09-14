SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are evacuating homeless people behind Cal Expo because of a grass fire in the area.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department on Twitter, the two alarm grass fire is located along the lower American River Parkway and in a heavy vegetation area.
There have been no reports of injuries.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Crews strengthening firelines in fight against Walker Fire, California's largest wildfire of 2019
- PG&E reaches $11 billion settlement with insurers over 2017, 2018 California wildfires
- Over 100,000 homes between Sacramento and Truckee considered high risk of wildfire damage
FREE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter