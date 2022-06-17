x
Cal Expo's annual July 4th fireworks show canceled

Cal Expo ended its announcement by saying they hope to host the event in the future.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Cal Expo annual July 4th fireworks show has been canceled. 

"For more than two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cal Expo has been unable to host our usual public events, including the CA State Fair & Food Festival," officials said in a post on the Cal Expo website. "As we are preparing to host the 2022 CA State Fair & Food Festival starting on July 15, we are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties."

As the post goes on to say, officials have turned their attention to CA State Fair & Food Festival and this means that they must "forgo hosting July 4th at Cal Expo."

Cal Expo ended its announcement by saying they hope to host the event in the future.

