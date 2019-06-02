SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roughly 50 McClatchy High School students got a front row seat Tuesday night to Attorney General Xavier Becerra's Spanish-language response to the State of the Union.

Becerra -- whose response was aired live across the country on Univision at the same time as the English Democratic response by former Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams -- chose to deliver his speech in his alma mater's library.

"I'm a lion through and through," Becerra told reporters. "Although I'm a little older than these guys are, it's nice to come back... it makes you feel like you're at home."

Becerra graduated from McClatchy in 1976. He went on to become California's first Latino Attorney General — something current students talk about with pride.

"Seeing an alumni let's me know that, you know like, I'm going through his same footsteps, and that I have an opportunity to be where he is right now," Ariadne Castaneda, a senior at McClatchy who attended the event, told ABC10.

Becerra's personal ties aside, Castaneda said McClatchy's diversity makes it a fitting place to host the event.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: A who's who of famous alumni from the Sacramento's C.K. McClatchy High School

RELATED: McClatchy HS to host AG Becerra for Spanish State of the Union response

"Walking in the hallways I always hear at least three different languages being spoke. We're just incredibly diverse," she said. "And especially right now this country is so divided, I feel like at this school we can really unite, be a school, be educated, become a community of young people just trying to make it through this."

Following the response, Becerra took questions from the students and told reporters he hoped the students walked away understanding this:

"That they can participate. They can be part of the State of the Union. They can see what it's like. It's not that difficult," he said. "And at the end of the day, they better get ready because they're going to be the future leaders."

Continue the conversation with Liz on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Rep. Josh Harder, Farmer John Casazza discuss State of the Union | Extended Interview

Freshman Rep. Josh Harder decided to bring John Casazza, owner of Mid Valley Nut in Hughson, California, as his guest to the State of the Union address, Tuesday night.