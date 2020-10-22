California Automobile Museum reopens to the public

The museum will be open Friday through Sunday during the week and Thursdays will be open to members only.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Race to Sacramento because another museum has reopened.

The California Automobile Museum is reopening to the public starting on Thursday, Oct. 22. The museum is reopening for the first time since it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our doors are open and we've implemented additional cleaning and sanitizing protocols in response to COVID. The museum is currently a

touchless experience and we require groups that are not from the same household to socially distance when inside the museum,” Mark Steigerwald, Executive Director of the California Automobile Museum, said in a press release.

The museum has nearly 150 classic cars that show the evolution of cars through the decades on display on a regular basis. A new exhibit is premiering with the reopening called 'Reel Cars: The Importance of Cars in Filmmaking.' The exhibit shows off iconic cars from movies and TV such as the 1967 VW bus driven by Jeff Spicoli in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and the 1994 Chevy van from "The A-Team" movie, directed by Sacramento's Joe Carnahan.

Did you know -- WE ARE OPEN!! New hours: Thursdays for our members 10 AM to 5 PM Friday - Sunday for everyone 10AM to 5... Posted by California Automobile Museum on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

"We are privileged to have on display a representative selection of vehicles as used in the movies, from those that performed grunt work as camera cars to stars in their own right," Steigerwald said.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the last admission being accepted at 4 p.m. The same rules will apply for the member-only days on Thursdays.