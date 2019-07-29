SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The State Bar of California apologized for what it called an “inadvertent” and “premature” release of bar exam materials to several California law schools, just five days ahead of the exam required for attorneys to obtain their licenses.

The California Bar oversees licensing and disciplining of attorneys in California. The information was accidentally released on Thursday, the upcoming exam takes place on July 30 and 31, the California Bar wrote in a statement on Sunday.

Donna Hershkowitz is the Chief of Programs for the California Bar. The information was released during a routine invitation asking law professors to proctor grading sessions, Hershkowitz said in a statement. However, those invitations are typically sent out after the exams have been taken.

READ ALSO: Conviction overturned in plot to kill California judge

“We have no evidence the information was shared with students,” Hershkowitz said in a statement. “However, out of an abundance of caution and fairness, and in an attempt to level the playing field should any applicants have had access to the information contained in the memo, on Saturday evening, we emailed the same information, verbatim, to all those preparing to take the examination.”

Twitter swirled over the mixup, with dozens of recent law school graduates and attorneys asking the California Bar if the incident was a hoax. Others criticized the California Bar for the leak, comparing it to an unfair advantage to previous and future students.

“We apologize for the error,” Hershkowitz said in a statement. “We will post answers to frequent questions from applicants in the Admissions section of the website as soon as possible.”

The University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento informed its students of what happened on Facebook.

“This is not a hoax,” wrote Interim Provost Michael Schwartz of McGeorge Law School in a Facebook statement. “Our school, along with many other California Law Schools, has confirmed the authenticity of this email, which the State Bar sent because of an inadvertent leak of the topics it will test on the bar."

The post went on to encourage recent graduates taking the exam to take advantage of the information.

About 16,000 students take the California Bar exam each year and it's known for its rigor. The exam consists of two tests, the general bar and the attorney’s exam, which consist of several essays and performance test questions. The exam takes about 12 hours to complete over two days. The test is administered each year in the months of February and July. Questions could cover 13 possible subjects including civil procedure, constitutional law, torts, and evidence to name a few.

In February 2019, only 33 percent of all 6,891 who took the test passed, according to California bar data.

The California Bar exam is graded by the Committee of Bar Examiners (Committee), which consists of 150 experienced attorney’s, according to the California Bar. A majority of graders have been grading the exam for at least five years.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: Students learn life lessons, animal care at Sacramento SPCA's Camp Kindness