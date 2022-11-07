California Corrections investigating two inmate killings in two days

According to prison officials, one death happened at High Desert State Prison on Friday and one at California State Prison in Sacramento on Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two deadly attacks over the weekend in California maximum-security prisons led to prison officials limiting the movement of prisoners on the yard as investigations are underway.

Death One

On Friday, 24-year-old Joseph Gama and 37-year-old Alvaro Saldana allegedly attacked 52-year-old Albert Martinez at High Rise State Prison in Susanville.

Martinez died of his injuries shortly after.

While both Saldana and Martinez were serving life sentences, Gama was incarcerated in 2016 on a 15-year sentence.

Death Two

On Saturday, 56-year-old Daryl Cull and 32-year-old Nicholas Mangelli allegedly killed 59-year-old Wayne Caskey with a manufactured weapon at the maximum-security yard of California State Prison, Sacramento.

Caskey was taken to the prison's triage and treatment area, but ultimately died shortly after the alleged attack.

All three men were serving a life sentence.

