SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new California bill was introduced that would add additional lanes to northbound and southbound Interstate-5 and Highway-99, with the caveat that those new lanes would have no maximum speed limit.

The bill was introduced by State Senator John Moorlach (R-Orange County). As it is written, the bill would initiate a project for the Department of Transportation to construct two additional lanes on northbound and southbound I-5 and Highway 99.

However, these new traffic lanes would be different from the others in that they would not have speed limits.

According to the bill language, the intent is to provide California with a viable alternative to the high-speed rail system and reduce greenhouse gases.

As far as funding, money for the project would come from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The rationale being that traffic congestion from idling cars increases the amount of greenhouse gas emissions and constructing those additional lanes along I-5 and HW 99 would reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases.

