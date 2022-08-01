Here's what California has done the past week to combat COVID

Take a look at what California has done this past week in an effort to combat COVID-19 as omicron cases surge.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the past week, California has announced more efforts to combat COVID-19 as omicron cases surge.

According to the state's vaccination data, nearly 72% of residents five years old and older have been fully vaccinated, while about 80% of eligible people are partially vaccinated.

Here's what the state has done in the past week.

Mask Mandate Extension

Californians will be wearing masks indoors for another month.

California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Wednesday, Jan. 5 that the previous month-long indoor mask mandate was extended.

It was previously supposed to end on Jan. 15, but as Dr. Ghaly said Wednesday the new expiration date is Feb. 15. He said Wednesday that additional restrictions are not being considered.

California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than 8,000. State models forecast hospitalizations could top 20,000 by early next month, a level nearly as high as last January when California experienced its deadliest surge.

National Guard Deployed

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday, Jan. 7 that about 200 California National Guard members are being deployed to testing sites to expand testing capacity.

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results is causing increased frustration among residents and driving the surge of infections.

In just two weeks, the number of people in California hospitalized with COVID more than doubled. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines.

Budget Proposal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration wants to spend another $2.7 billion on coronavirus testing and hospital staffing.

Newsom's office said Saturday, Jan. 8 the money will be included in the governor's budget proposal. Of the $2.7 billion, Newsom wants lawmakers to approve $1.4 billion of it right away.

“Our proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package will support our testing capacity, accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers and health care systems and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities," Newsom said in a news release.

The governor will present his full budget proposal on Monday, Jan. 10.

COVID Price Gouging

To protect Californians against price gouging at-home COVID-19 test kits, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Saturday, Jan. 8 putting consumer protections in place.

Under the order, sellers are prohibited from increasing prices on COVID-19 at-home test kits by more than 10%. The order also gives law enforcement statewide — including the California Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office — the ability to take action against price gougers.

If you have been a victim of price gouging or have information regarding potential price gouging, you can file a complaint or contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

Omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the country, according to federal health officials.

As the virus spreads, health experts have said the best way to stay healthy is to get vaccinated, receive booster shots, get tested and wear masks while indoors. California residents can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine or booster.

