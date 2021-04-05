California Democrats again seek to alter recall laws

Lawmakers are expected to vote Monday on a proposal aimed at speeding up the recall process by bypassing a 30-day legislative review of election costs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Democrats are trying to alter the state's recall laws for the second time in four years as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to face voters.

Lawmakers are expected to vote Monday on a proposal aimed at speeding up the recall process by bypassing a 30-day legislative review of election costs. They say it's not necessary because they will approve $215 million for counties to run the election.

Many Democrats believe Newsom will benefit from an election held in September rather than later in the fall. This follows Democrats' changing the laws to lengthen the recall process in 2017 in an effort to save a state senator.

Read the full article on the Associated Press by clicking HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Gov. Newsom announces eviction moratorium extension