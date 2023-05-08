'California Dreamin’ to take over former Raging Waters waterpark

The new operators plan to add a swim-up bar and a year-round restaurant.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just under a year after the last tides of water crashed onto the shores of the wave pool at Cal Expo's water park, a new owner with a new vision has announced that they will be re-opening the popular Northern California summer destination soon.

California Dreamin' announced Saturday that it has signed a long-term lease as the new operator and owner of the former Raging Waters waterpark at Cal Expo.

Steve Dooner, who leads California Dreamin', plans to re-open the venue as the "Calibungua Water Park." He also plans to add on a year-round restaurant and wine bar to be called "Cal Soleil."

The water park will feature an expanded lazy river with a swim-up bar, a new wave pool, a surfing attraction, new cabanas, phone chargers, and new slides, tubes and raft rides.

The menu at "Cal Soleil" will include sandwiches, salads, pizza, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and both international and local wines. Dooner says that live entertainment will be a regular feature.

He did not say when they plan to open the water park or restaurant.

