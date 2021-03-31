On tap in California: Another drought four years after last

When the state takes its snow survey on Thursday it's likely to confirm that California's winter snowfall fell far short of normal levels.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's hopes for a wet "March miracle" did not materialize and a dousing of April showers may be a mirage at this point.

When the state takes its snow survey on Thursday it's likely to confirm that California's winter snowfall fell far short of normal levels. According to federal statistics, about 90% of California already is experiencing drought conditions.

It's been four years since then-Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to a drought emergency after a punishing five-year dry spell. Most cities have plenty of water storage to weather a drought this year, but farmers will likely idle land and rural wells could run dry.

More months of dry conditions also will raise wildfire risks. The state Department of Water Resources’ latest survey via a network of electronic stations found the water content of the overall snowpack was 61% of the March 2 average. The Sierra snowpack normally supplies about 30% of California’s water.

Seeing a dry trend continue, they worked alongside other water providers, environmental groups and government agencies to help alleviate the effects of drought.

Drought is a part of California's climate. It has been here before and will be here again. That is why so many agencies throughout the state have been preparing to meet this challenge on many levels.

Since the last drought in 2012-16, there have been nearly 20 projects in the works to help the Sacramento region’s resiliency to drought conditions.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9