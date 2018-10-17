SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say most of the 17 California state firefighter cadets fired for drinking during training will be reinstated.

The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that 10 of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection cadets will serve suspensions rather than losing their jobs.

Cal Fire cadets are required to refrain from weekday drinking during their seven weeks of training. The cadets were caught drinking off the Amador County campus after hours last year. Cal Fire has attempted to reverse a party culture image at the academy since an instructor killed his girlfriend in 2014. The California Highway Patrol investigation of the murder uncovered rampant drinking and cadets cheating on exams.

Cadets are told they are prohibited from drinking when they enroll in the academy. Two other cadets appeals are pending.

