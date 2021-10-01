Renovated California Fruit Building opens as a hotel in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The newly renovated California Fruit Building opened Sept. 29 as a Hilton-branded hotel called The Exchange.
“This property is unlike any current offerings in Sacramento. The overall energy the building exerts is contagious and being over 100 years old, the building looks as good today as she did when she was built,” Exchange Owner Sunny Dale said in a press release. “This building swept me off my feet and being able to breathe fresh life into this building has brought immense joy to everyone involved.”
The California Fruit Building was at one point the tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi River at 10 stories tall.
The Exchange hotel is located just a few blocks from the Golden One Center, the State Capital and the Old Sacramento Waterfront District.
On the ground floor, a Meditteranean-focused restaurant and bar called Willow will open in the winter of 2021.
