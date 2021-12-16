Sacramento History Museum receives grant from TikTok for recent success

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “I just don't get it."
Those are the words on almost every TikTok post from Howard Hatch, chief curator and printing press operator of the Sacramento History Museum.
With over two million followers on the social media platform, the Sacramento History Museum's page is now the most viewed museum TikTok account in the world.
The account was the idea of Jared Jones, digital content coordinator for the museum.
“I downloaded TikTok and said we could do that," Jones said.
This week, TikTok awarded the museum a $25,000 gift.
“That pleases me, we were shut down when we started this," Howard said, adding they started the account to bring recognition to the museum."
The account hasn't just made the museum famous, but Howard, as well. Just like his videos, he says “I still just don’t get it."
READ MORE FROM ABC10:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10