California inmate dies while on death row for killing mother

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California inmate has died of natural causes while awaiting execution for killing his physically disabled mother.

Officials say 68-year-old Donald Millwee died at an outside hospital Tuesday evening.

He was sentenced to death in Riverside County in 1990 for the fatal shooting of his mother, Esta Millwee, in 1986. She was paralyzed on one side of her face after suffering a brain aneurysm in 1981.

Millwee was living on the streets of Riverside at the time. He didn't get along with his mother but was seen near her home that day, after having a previous argument with his father.

