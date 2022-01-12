2022 California International Marathon road closings and impacts

Traffic around Sacramento will be impacted all weekend from Friday, December 2 until Sunday, December 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Runners will compete in the California International Marathon, Sunday.

The race route starts in Folsom at Folsom-Auburn Road and Oak Road, and ends in Sacramento at 8th Street and L Street. According to the Sacramento Running Association, road closings are as follows:

The Capitol Mall between 8th St and 9th St will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2nd until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

9th St between N St and L St will be closed from 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

8th St and 10th St between N and L Streets will be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Additionally, Folsom-Auburn Road, just north of the start area is closed to traffic at the intersection of Eureka Road between the hours of 3-9:30 a.m. Sunday. Motorists taking runners to the start will be allowed past the Eureka Intersection.

The below road closing schedule is subject to change on race day. California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Police Department, and Folsom Police Department have authority pertaining to any and all road openings or closures during CIM.

Mile 1: 5:20-7:50 a.m. at Folsom-Auburn Rd & Oak

Mile 2: 5:20-8:05 a.m. at American River Canyon & Oak, and Santa Juanita & Oak

Mile 3: 6:50-8:20 a.m. at April & Oak

Mile 4: 6:50-8:30 a.m. at Beech & Oak

Mile 5: 6:50-8:50 a.m. at Wachtel & Oak

Mile 6: 6:50-9 a.m. at Oak & Fair Oaks Boulevard (FOB)

Mile 7: 6:50-9:20 a.m. at Woodlake Hills & FOB

Mile 6: 6:50-9:30 a.m. at Greenback Lane

Mile 8: 7:05-9:35 a.m. at Niessen & FOB, and 7:05-9:40 a.m. Madison Ave & FOB

Mile 9: 7:05-10 a.m. at Dorian & FOB

Mile 10: 7:05-10:10 a.m. at Winding Way & FOB, and 7:05-10:10 a.m. at Sunrise Blvd

Mile 11: 7:05-10:20 a.m. at New York & FOB

Mile 12: 7:05-10:40 a.m. at Hollister & FOB

Mile 13: 6:15-10:50 a.m. at California & FOB, and 6:15-11 a.m. at Manzanita Ave

Mile 14: 7:30-11:10 a.m. at Grant & FOB

Mile 15: 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Kenneth & FOB

Mile 16: 7:30-11:40 a.m. at Garfield & FOB

Mile 17: 7:30-11:55 a.m. at Paloma & FOB

Mile 18: 7:30 a.m. to noon at Saverien & FOB

Mile 19: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Coronado & FOB, and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Watt Ave

Mile 20: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hawthorn & FOB, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Munroe & FOB

Mile 21: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. University & FOB, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Howe Ave

Mile 22: 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Carlson & J St

Mile 23: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bear Flag & J St

Mile 24: 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at 33rd & J St; 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at J St & Alhambra Blvd; and 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at L St & 29th St

Mile 25: 8 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. at 22nd & L St, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 15th & L St

Mile 26: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8th & L St

Find more road closing information here.

Watch more on ABC10 | Northern California Storm: Tracking rain and snow heading to NorCal