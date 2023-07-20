California ISO ends energy emergency alert | Update

California ISO said they ended the alert earlier after securing more resources.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Update: 9:00 p.m.

A level 1 Energy Emergency Alert was issued and ended by the California Independent System Operator after they were able to secure additional resources. The alert was issued at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 8:30 p.m.

Original Story:

The California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) issued a level 1 Energy Emergency Alert.

The EEA was implemented at 7:30 p.m. and will remain until 10 p.m. due to high demand and temperatures across the CAISO grid. CAISO says conservation efforts are encouraged but not mandatory during this time.

CAISO says, "During the effective time period, all available generation resources in the CAISO Balancing Authority are committed to meet firm load, firm transactions, and reserve commitments."

For more information on the EEA alerts, view the chart below.