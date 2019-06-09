SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The author of a California bill limiting medical exemptions for vaccinations is accepting Gov. Gavin Newsom's demand for additional changes.

Sen. Richard Pan on Friday amended a companion bill to reflect the governor's wishes, days after lawmakers sent Newsom a bill cracking down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations.

The amendments would give school children grace periods that could last several years on existing medical exemptions.

They would also make it clear that enforcement will start next year and remove a requirement that doctors swear under penalty of perjury that they're not charging fees to fill out medical exemption forms.

The last-minute amendments were introduced one week before lawmakers are set to adjourn for the year.

They are unlikely to mollify opponents who have swarmed the Capitol.

State Sen. Richard Pan addresses legislative floor about assault by anti-vaxxer