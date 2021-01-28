California lawmakers approve Shirley Weber as 1st Black elections official

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of Weber is part of a continuing game of political dominos that started when U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was elected vice president.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers have approved the state's first Black top election official. Thursday's vote fills a position vacated when the former secretary of state became California’s first Latino U.S. senator.

The Senate approved Assemblywoman Shirley Weber's nomination with Republicans not voting. The Assembly approved her nomination a day earlier.

(The video above is of Weber in an interview from 2019)

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of Weber is part of a continuing game of political dominos that started when U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was elected vice president in November.

Newsom appointed then-secretary of state Alex Padilla to replace her, angering some who felt he should have replaced Harris with another Black woman. Hours later, Newsom named Weber to replace Padilla.

WATCH NEXT: Sacramento Community Police Commission to recommend changes to use of force

The Sacramento Community Police Review Commission decided to take Assemblymember Shirley Weber's bill, AB-392 and move forward with a policy recommendation for Sacramento's City Council.