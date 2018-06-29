Marijuana shops across the state are rushing to burn through thousands of pounds of cannabis products ahead of new state regulations set to take effect July 1.

The new restrictions will place tougher restrictions on how the products will be tested, labeled, and packaged.

Stores in the Sacramento area and across the state are offering blow out sales to get soon-to-be non-compliant products off the shelves before Sunday, otherwise they’ll have to be destroyed.

"So, we've been doing some blow out sales as well just like every other shop in town,” said Forrest Heise, the General Manager of the Green Solutions dispensary in Sacramento. “Trying to clear out the last little bit of what we have and it's not much.”

His store planned for the new regulations, which were announced in January by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC), although they don’t take effect until Sunday. Some businesses have reported that they have far more non-compliant products and are making plans to eat the cost.

There is also likely to be blow back as manufacturers and distributors are trying to play catch up to meet the new standards. Industry experts say it’s likely to cause a product bottleneck effect statewide, meaning for at least the first couple weeks of July there will be a limited supply of cannabis product on the shelves.

The requirements are meant to ensure quality control and protect consumers, said Daniel Conway, a Sacramento area marijuana business investor.

"At the end of the day, I think the big winner is consumers,” Conway said. “Because now they're going to know that the products they pay for are not only clean and tested, but that they're actually getting what they pay for."

On July 1, products will need to undergo lab testing for potency and to make sure dangerous chemicals, such as pesticides, aren’t in the product. Marijuana product will also require child-resistant packaging and clear labeling so consumers know exactly what they’re getting.

The full list of regulations from the BCC may be viewed by clicking here.

© 2018 KXTV