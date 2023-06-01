California Storm Aftermath: About 100 people rescued from flood

Rescue crews saved about 100 people stranded in flood water following a powerful winter storm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rescue operations saved about 100 lives following a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding to the Sacramento area. The helicopters helped complete a dozen aerial rescues this week with crews standing ready for more in the days ahead.

“Usually we see somebody in the classic distress from the air. We’ll see them waving their arms or pinned against a tree by the current," said Sacramento Metro Fire Pilot and Air Operations Manager, Bryce Mitchell.

Multiple Bell UH-1H “Super Huey’s” stand ready to take flight to find stranded hikers in the mountains or those trapped in flash flooding as seen this week along Highway 99 and neighboring roads.

The special aircraft go to places inaccessible to cars and boats, hoisting desperate drivers up and out of dangerous waters, where a matter of minutes could mean the difference between life or death.

“A lot of these are fast-paced, fast-moving rescues that rely heavily on the rescuers that are staffed on these aircraft and has really been the cornerstone to be able to take fast action immediately and has really made the difference for a lot of people,” Mitchell said.

Officials announced the death of three people found in submerged vehicles this week in Sacramento County, and rescuers said that number could have been even higher if not for these life-saving missions.

“A lot of these rescues over these past few days happened when crews are already out performing another rescue,” Mitchell said.

As one storm passes, crews brace for another danger as runoff from the Sierra Nevada mountain range flows down to valley rivers, causing water levels to strengthen and rise. The public is advised to stay clear of the river as conditions remain dangerous.

“This is what we train for and you don’t always get the opportunity. When it comes up, you want to make sure that you perform at the top level," Mitchell said.

